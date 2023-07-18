Open Menu

Fearing Tehran Reprisal, US Companies Reluctant To Unload Seized Iranian Oil - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2023 | 09:01 PM

US companies are reluctant to proceed with the unloading of 800,000 barrels of seized Iranian oil sitting in a Greek tanker off the coast of Texas, fearing retaliation from Tehran, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday

US Federal prosecutors are seemingly unable to auction 800,000 barrels of confiscated Iranian oil sitting in the Suez Rajan, a tanker belonging to Greece's Empire Navigation, the report said citing sources familiar with the issue.

This is despite the fact that the US Coast Guard has cleared the oil tanker for unloading, the report said, adding that several companies have refused to do it over concerns that Iran might take reprisal actions towards them.

The report further noted that the situation surrounding the unloading of seized Iranian oil shows the challenges the US government faces when it comes to enforcing the sanctions it has imposed against Iran.

Earlier this year, US prosecutors commandeered the Suez Rajan and charged the Greek company owner with sanction evasion. The vessel was then directed to the waters off the Texas coast.

In the past months, Iran has seized several oil tankers passing through the Strait of Ormuz in what many see as a form of retaliation for the seizure of Iranian oil by the US. The latest attempts which failed were made against Marshall Island and Bahamian-flagged tankers, on July 5.

On Monday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the deployment of guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner, as well as F-35 and F-16 fighter jets to the CENTCOM area of responsibility to address the events involving Iran in the Strait of Ormuz.

