February CPI Lowers At 12.2 Pc: Muzammil

Spokesperson to the Finance Minister, Muzzammil Aslam on Tuesday said that Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation lowered by 12.2 percent in February as compared to 13 percent in January

In a Tweet, he said that "Despite the lower inflation in February, the inflation surprise on upside due to unusual high movement in tomatoes prices and contributed almost 60% increase in February from January.

" It is pertinent to note that prices are tamed since November 2021 on month on month basis. Dec (-0.02%), January (0.4%) and February (0.6%) adjusted with tomatoes prices, he added.

Muzammil said that lastly, Core inflation is witnessing a declining trend in February at 7.8% from 8.2% in January.

Going forward, we expect tomatoes prices to start reverse from mid March on the arrival of crop in Punjab.

