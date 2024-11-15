Fed Chair Calls US The Best-performing Major Economy In The World
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2024 | 06:59 PM
The recent performance of the US economy has been "the best of any major economy in the world," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday, a week after the bank cut interest rates for a second consecutive meeting
The US central bank recently started cutting back its key lending rates from a two-decade high, turning attention from tackling inflation to supporting the labor market as the rate of price increases has moderated.
There has been widespread anger about the cumulative impact of years of inflation, which has pushed up consumer prices by more than 20 percent since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
But the economic facts today are clear, Powell said during an event in Dallas, Texas, noting that inflation was falling toward the Fed's long-term two percent target, the labor market was "solid," and economic growth remained resilient.
"The recent performance of our economy has been remarkably good, by far the best of any major economy in the world," he said.
Powell noted that inflation, as measured by the Fed's favored inflation gauge, was "running much closer" to the bank's target, but had not reached it just yet.
"We are moving policy over time to a more neutral setting," he said, referring to the level of interest rates over the long run that keep both inflation and unemployment in check.
"But the path for getting there is not preset," he added.
Futures traders currently place a probability of close to 60 percent that the Fed will cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, according to data from CME Group.
