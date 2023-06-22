Open Menu

Fed Chief Says More Rate Hikes Likely But At Slower Pace

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2023 | 06:44 PM

The US Federal Reserve expects to keep raising interest rates but at a slower pace, Fed chair Jerome Powell told a congressional hearing Wednesday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ):The US Federal Reserve expects to keep raising interest rates but at a slower pace, Fed chair Jerome Powell told a congressional hearing Wednesday.

"Given how far we've come, it may make sense to move rates higher but to do so at a more moderate pace," he told the House Committee on Financial Services.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) paused its aggressive campaign against inflation last week after 10 consecutive interest rate hikes, so as to give policymakers more time to assess the strength of the US economy.

"Nearly all FOMC participants expect that it will be appropriate to raise interest rates somewhat further by the end of the year," Powell said on Wednesday.

- 'Making progress' - The Fed has already raised its benchmark lending rate by five percentage points since March 2022, from close to zero to a range between 5.

0 and 5.25 percent.

Despite these aggressive moves, inflation remains well above the Fed's long-run target of two percent.

"We have a quite a ways to go, but we're making progress," Powell said.

"Inflation has consistently surprised us -- and essentially all other forecasters -- by being more persistent than expected," he added.

Wednesday's hearing was the first of two called on Capitol Hill to discuss the Fed's semiannual report on monetary policy.

Powell's congressional appearances give policymakers a chance to discuss bank policy at a time of high interest rates and slower economic growth.

