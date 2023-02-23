UrduPoint.com

Fed Fears "Significant Risks" From Drawn-Out Process Of Raising US Debt Limit

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Fed Fears "Significant Risks" From Drawn-Out Process of Raising US Debt Limit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The drawn-out process in raising the US debt ceiling poses "significant" risks to the country's financial system and economy, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday in published minutes from its February policy meeting that added to experts voicing fears of a historic debt default.

"A number of participants stressed that a drawn-out period of negotiations to raise the federal debt limit could pose significant risks to the financial system and the broader economy," the minutes said. "In subsequent months, uncertainties associated with the debt limit could also be important."

The Fed caution came as a Washington think tank said Wednesday the United States could face an unprecedented default on its payments by early June without the raising of its debt ceiling by Congress, which is controlled by the Republican rivals of President Joe Biden's Democratic administration.

"Absent congressional action, the debt limit 'X date' ” the day when the federal government can no longer meet all its obligations in full and on time ”will likely arrive in summer or early fall of 2023," the Bipartisan Policy Center, or BPC, said in a statement.

The debt limit drama has become a yearly political fight in Congress between the Republicans and Democrats. A drawn-out struggle to raise the nation's debt ceiling in 2011 triggered a financial crisis that culminated in major credit rating agency Standard & Poor's stripping the United States of its top triple-A credit status.

BPC said its warning of a potential June default overwrites its earlier prediction that the "extraordinary measures" the US Treasury has resorted to for paying government bills will last until the third quarter of 2023.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen informed Congress in January that the department  had found a workaround to the debt default by delaying payment on non-critical obligations. The actions will buy the country time until Congress can pass legislation that will either raise the nation's $31.4 trillion borrowing authority or suspend the limit for a period of time.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Poor Washington Buy United States Tank January February June Democrats Congress All From Government Top

Recent Stories

Commander of UAE Land Forces meets high-ranking of ..

Commander of UAE Land Forces meets high-ranking officials at IDEX

55 minutes ago
 UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces discusses defen ..

UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces discusses defense affairs with IDEX &amp; NAV ..

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Nabl ..

UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Nablus

1 hour ago
 Al Bowardi meets with ministers, high-ranking offi ..

Al Bowardi meets with ministers, high-ranking officials attending IDEX 2023

2 hours ago
 Arab States to Act on Climate Change Related Human ..

Arab States to Act on Climate Change Related Human Rights Violations - Official

2 hours ago
 Anderson regrabs top position for bowlers in ICC M ..

Anderson regrabs top position for bowlers in ICC Men's Test Player Rankings

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.