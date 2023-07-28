Open Menu

Fed Inflation Tracker PCE Matches Retreat In Broader US Consumer Price Gauge

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2023 | 07:48 PM

Fed Inflation Tracker PCE Matches Retreat in Broader US Consumer Price Gauge

The Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Index, a US inflation indicator closely followed by the Federal Reserve, rose by a relatively modest 3% in the year to June, according to data on Friday that showed further progress in the central bank's efforts of fighting price growth with high interest rates

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Index, a US inflation indicator closely followed by the Federal Reserve, rose by a relatively modest 3% in the year to June, according to data on Friday that showed further progress in the central bank's efforts of fighting price growth with high interest rates.

The growth in the PCE Index was precisely as forecast by economists polled by US media. It also matched the June annual growth of 3% in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which serves as a broader measure of inflation. In comparison to June, the PCE Index grew by 3.

8% in May.

Inflation has retreated significantly in the United States after the Fed resorted over the past 18 months to one of the most aggressive monetary tightening in its history to curb runaway inflation caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the trillions of dollars of relief spending related to that.

Since March 2020, the central bank has added a total of 5.25% to key lending rates which previously stood at just 0.25%. As a result, inflation measured by the CPI, has tumbled from an annualized four-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022 to just 3% per annum last month.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Progress Price United States March May June 2020 Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DC inspects control room set up for Muharram proce ..

DC inspects control room set up for Muharram processions

1 minute ago
 WAM delegation in Tokyo discusses cooperation with ..

WAM delegation in Tokyo discusses cooperation with Japanese media outlets

23 minutes ago
 G20 environment meeting ends without agreement on ..

G20 environment meeting ends without agreement on climate crisis

5 minutes ago
 UAE participates in ninth edition of Francophone G ..

UAE participates in ninth edition of Francophone Games

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in UAE to co ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in UAE to condole death of President Sheik ..

5 minutes ago
 Emirati Human Resources Development Council organi ..

Emirati Human Resources Development Council organises Emirates &#039;Open Career ..

1 hour ago
German inflation slows to 6.2% in July

German inflation slows to 6.2% in July

5 minutes ago
 Russia's Rosatom Proposes to Create Nuclear Power ..

Russia's Rosatom Proposes to Create Nuclear Power Fleet for Africa

5 minutes ago
 ExxonMobil Q2 profits fall to $7.9 b on lower comm ..

ExxonMobil Q2 profits fall to $7.9 b on lower commodity prices

50 seconds ago
 G20 environment ministers race to reach climate co ..

G20 environment ministers race to reach climate consensus

52 seconds ago
 India Mulls Creating National Alternative to SWIFT ..

India Mulls Creating National Alternative to SWIFT - Reports

54 seconds ago
 Yen swings after Bank of Japan policy tweak

Yen swings after Bank of Japan policy tweak

55 seconds ago

More Stories From Business