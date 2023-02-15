UrduPoint.com

Fed Officials Say US Consumer Report Shows Inflation Might Take Years To Return To 2%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2023 | 07:03 PM

Fed Officials Say US Consumer Report Shows Inflation Might Take Years to Return to 2%

The latest reading on US consumer prices shows stickier-than-expected inflation that may take years for the Federal Reserve to normalize, and more rate hikes are required, policy-makers at the central bank said Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The latest reading on US consumer prices shows stickier-than-expected inflation that may take years for the Federal Reserve to normalize, and more rate hikes are required, policy-makers at the central bank said Tuesday.

"Today's inflation report shows that inflation is not moving down quickly," Patrick Harker, president of the Philadelphia Federal Reserve, said after the latest reading on the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, known in short as the CPI.

John Williams, president at the New York Federal Reserve, said: "It will take several years to get inflation back to 2%."

The CPI rose 6.4% in the 12 months to January, marking the smallest inflationary growth since October 2021. But a larger rise on the month raised questions on how comfortable the Fed would be in continuing to taper rate hikes.

Monthly CPI rose by 0.5% in January after a 0.1% decline in December. Core month-on-month CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was up 0.4% in January, unchanged since December.

The CPI hit a 40-year high in June when it grew at an annual rate of 9.1%, versus the Fed's inflation target of just 2% per annum. In a bid to control surging prices, the central bank added 450 basis points to interest rates since March via eight rate hikes.

Prior to that, interest rates peaked at just 25 basis points, as the central bank slashed them to nearly zero after the global COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

The Fed began with a 25-basis point hike in March, then moved up to a 50-basis point increase in May. After that it executed four back-to-back jumbo-sized hikes of 75 basis points from June through November. Since then, it has returned to a more modest 50-basis point increase in December and a 25-basis point hike in February.

Harker dismissed any notions that the Fed would be done soon with rate hikes.

"In my view, we are not done yet ... but we are likely close," he said. "At some point this year, I expect that the policy rate will be restrictive enough that we will hold rates in place and let monetary policy do its work. We need to maintain (the) 25-bp interest-rate path."

Even President Joe Biden seemed to agree. "There is still more work to do as we make this transition to more steady, stable growth, and there could be setbacks along the way," he said in comments issued by the White House.

Williams, meanwhile, said US unemployment could rise to as high as 4.5% by next year from the current 3.4% as the Fed continues to raise rates.

The labor market has been the juggernaut of US economic recovery from the pandemic, with hundreds of thousands of jobs being added without fail since June 2020 to make up for the initial loss of 20 million jobs to the COVID-19 crisis. Average monthly wages have also grown without stop since May 2021. The Fed has identified jobs and wage growth as among the principal drivers of inflation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

White House Bank Reading Price Philadelphia New York January February March May June October November December 2020 Market All From Million Jobs

Recent Stories

vivo’s President and CEO Shen Wei: Great product ..

Vivo’s President and CEO Shen Wei: Great products and extraordinary services a ..

8 minutes ago
 Deputy Chief of Staff receives Omani Assistant Chi ..

Deputy Chief of Staff receives Omani Assistant Chief of Staff

9 minutes ago
 RTA, DIEZ, and talabat UAE announce piloting auton ..

RTA, DIEZ, and talabat UAE announce piloting autonomous delivery robots

24 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Costa Rica&#039;s Minister for ..

RAK Ruler receives Costa Rica&#039;s Minister for Foreign Affairs

24 minutes ago
 LHC summons Imran Khan by 8pm tonight

LHC summons Imran Khan by 8pm tonight

31 minutes ago
 Countries Opposing Russia's Participation in Olymp ..

Countries Opposing Russia's Participation in Olympics Disregard Human Rights Iss ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.