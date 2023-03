Fed Says 'Strongly Committed' to Fighting Inflation, Expects Additional Policy Firming

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it is strongly committed to continue fighting inflation, but expects additional policy firming.

"The Committee anticipates that some additional policy firming may be appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2 percent over time," the Federal Reserve said in a report.