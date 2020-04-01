UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fed To Allow Foreign Central Banks To Swap US Tsys For Cash

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 02:31 AM

Fed to allow foreign central banks to swap US Tsys for cash

The Federal Reserve announced a new facility Tuesday that will allow foreign central banks to temporarily swap holdings of US Treasury debt for US dollars

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ):The Federal Reserve announced a new facility Tuesday that will allow foreign central banks to temporarily swap holdings of US Treasury debt for US dollars.

Amid the cash crunch and increased demand for dollars caused by the uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic, the Fed's "FIMA repo facility" will allow central banks to exchange US Treasury debt for cash, rather than selling them for bargain prices.

Along with dollar swap lines the Fed already put in place for many central banks, this operation, which begins April 6, will "help support the smooth functioning of financial markets ... and thus maintain the supply of credit to US households and businesses," the Fed said in a statement.

Like the swap lines, the new facility will be in place for at least six months. It will provide overnight lending to central banks at a modest interest rate, so the cash can then go to other institutions in those countries "to help ease strains in global US dollar funding markets," the Fed said.

The global shutdown of businesses around the world has wreaked havoc on financial markets as companies rush to secure cash to remain afloat while their sales dry up.

The US central bank, under its chairman Jerome Powell, has stepped in aggressively to try to keep the financial system from seizing up, rolling out a series of measures to pump liquidity into the market.

The Fed slashed the benchmark interest rate to zero earlier this month, announced unlimited purchases of US Treasury debt and mortgage debt, massive increases in overnight lending to banks as well as lending to companies and municipalities.

Powell said the Fed will continue to lend aggressively to help the American economy weather this crisis, and he was confident the Fed can do more if needed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Weather World Exchange Dollar Bank Powell Turkish Lira April Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nation Shield Magazine releases electronic version ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bulgarian PM review joint coron ..

2 hours ago

100 patients tested negative discharged from vario ..

17 minutes ago

12-year-old infected with COVID-19 dies in Belgium ..

17 minutes ago

Confirmed COVID-19 cases reach 1,865: Dr Mirza

17 minutes ago

United Kingdom expresses concern over recent missi ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.