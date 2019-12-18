UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fed Warns Of Risks From Rapid Spread Of Libra

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 04:46 PM

Fed warns of risks from rapid spread of Libra

Digital currencies can be risky, but Facebook's Libra could be a massive challenge given the potential for rapid spread and the dubious safeguards, a Federal Reserve official said Wednesday

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Digital currencies can be risky, but Facebook's Libra could be a massive challenge given the potential for rapid spread and the dubious safeguards, a Federal Reserve official said Wednesday.

"Cryptocurrencies already pose a number of risks to the financial system, and these could be magnified by a widely accepted stablecoin for general use," Fed Governor Lael Brainard said in a speech.

Expected to launch in the first half of 2020, Libra is designed to be backed by a basket of Currency assets to avoid the wild swings of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

But Facebook's project has been met with fierce resistance from officials worldwide, especially due to the lack of clarity over how it will be governed and monitored.

"With nearly one-third of the global population as active users on Facebook, the Libra stablecoin project stands out for the speed with which its network could reach global scale in payments," Brainard said.

And unlike national currencies that are backed by central banks, and deposits insured by governments, it is "not clear whether comparable protections will be in place with Libra, or what recourse consumers will have.

" "Without requisite safeguards, stablecoin networks at global scale may put consumers at risk." And because Libra could be distributed worldwide upon launching, regulation and oversight must be global since no one country could handle it alone, Brainard said.

She noted the "staggering" losses from fraud and theft of cryptocurrencies from $1.7 billion (1.4 billion Euros) in 2018 to over $4.4 billion (3.9 billion euros) in 2019, based on one industry estimate.

"The hacking of exchanges represents a significant source of the theft," she said.

A Facebook official last month said Libra would take decades rather than years to establish itself.

And in response to the resistance from regulators, the social media giant's chief executiveMark Zuckerberg last month opened the door to scaling back plans for Libra if it cannot win approvalas a new currency for global exchanges.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor Social Media Facebook Bitcoin Cryptocurrency May 2018 2019 2020 From Industry Billion Hacking

Recent Stories

Commemorative stamp issued to mark Abu Dhabi Chamb ..

2 minutes ago

MCC to tour Pakistan in 2020

34 minutes ago

Malala Yousafzai appears on cover page of Teen Vog ..

35 minutes ago

ATC adjourns Barrister Fahad murder case hearing

5 minutes ago

Woman gives birth to quadruplets in Landi Kotal

5 minutes ago

Chinese company keen for setting up JVs in IT, cyb ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.