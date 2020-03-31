UrduPoint.com
Federal Board Of Revenue Devising Transparent Central System For Issuance Of Refunds

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 06:59 PM

Federal Board of Revenue devising transparent central system for issuance of refunds

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has initiated the process of devising a transparent centralized system for issuance of Income Tax, Sales Tax and Duty Drawback refunds to the taxpayers in an expeditious manner

The process had been initiated in compliance of the decision taken by the federal government to address the grievance of business community, said an FBR press statement issued here Tuesday.

The process had been initiated in compliance of the decision taken by the federal government to address the grievance of business community, said an FBR press statement issued here Tuesday.

This process was being undertaken to facilitate the taxpayers across the country, it said, adding the board had further explained that the process could not be made effective unless all the stakeholders extend their full commitment.

The board urged that any complaint regarding Income Tax and Sales Tax may be reported immediately to Member IR Operations on 051-9201561 or E-mail at memberiroperations@fbr,gov.pk.

