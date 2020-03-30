UrduPoint.com
Federal Board Of Revenue Extends Date For Filing Goods Declaration

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 06:21 PM

In the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic and to facilitate trade, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the date of filing of Goods Declaration (GD) for clearance of goods

A notification issued by the board said although the collectorates of customs across Pakistan were operating normally, however, on account of the ongoing lockdown by the provincial governments to address the prevailing pandemic of Covid-19, the importers and clearing agents were facing hardships in filing of good declaration within the time limit prescribed under the Customs Act.

The consequent penalty on this account was causing undue hardships to the traders as the circumstances for late filing was, prima facie, beyond their control.

It said that requests were also received from the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI0, and Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), for extension in the said time-limit for filing of goods declaration.

In order to facilitate the trade, the FBR has extended the time for filing of goods declaration from the existing 10 days of arrival of to further 15 days (total 25 days) for all import general manifests (IGMs) filed between March 17, 2020 to April 7, 2020.

