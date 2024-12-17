Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial emphasizes need to improve Tax-to-GDP ratio

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial has emphasized need to improve Tax-to-GDP ratio

During his visit to Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) here Tuesday, he agreed with the LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad that sales tax, corporate tax and income tax rates in Pakistan should be reduced. However, he added that such reductions are only possible when the taxation system effectively captures revenue from all segments of the economy.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman, Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry, former LCCI Presidents Mian Anjum Nisar and Muhammad Ali Mian, former Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, former Vice Presidents Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry and Haris Atiq also spoke on the occasion.

Rashid Mahmood Langrial said that Pakistan's current tax-to-GDP ratio stands at 10.3 percent, which is below the required level. He underscored that the sales tax-to-GDP ratio is just three percent, whereas it should be at least five percent.

The FBR Chairman said that Pakistan has around 67 million employed or job-seeking individuals. Among them, the top one percent of earners, estimated to be 670,000 individuals, should contribute significantly to income tax. However, only 200,000 individuals are paying the correct amount of taxes, while many others are either under-filing or avoiding their fair share. If accurately taxed, the potential revenue from these individuals could amount to Rs 1.7 trillion.

He said that to stabilize the economy, Pakistan's tax-to-GDP ratio must be increased to 14 percent. He said that the FBR has introduced a Transformation Plan to enhance efficiency. “With government support, the FBR is undergoing reforms and restructuring, and soon it will emerge as a significantly improved institution,” he added.

The FBR Chairman also highlighted the positive developments, such as an increase in formal imports in November and the reorganization of the Customs Enforcement Wing. He said that in the past, around Rs 35 billion in tax refunds were issued annually for fast-track cases but in the current month alone, refunds worth Rs 70 billion have been disbursed.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad said that the business community is willing to pay taxes but overly complex tax system is a major obstacle to expanding the tax net. He expressed concerns over issues like frequent audits, the FBR’s access to bank accounts and surcharges, which discourage businesses from formalizing their operations.

Mian Abuzar Shad presented data highlighting the FBR’s collection in the fiscal year 2023-24, which stood at Rs 9,311 billion. He said that direct Taxes were Rs 4,530 billion, Customs Duty Rs 1,104 billion, Sales Tax Rs 3,098 billion and Federal Excise Duty (FED) Rs 577 billion.

He said that despite the business community’s significant contribution to tax revenue, the targets for the current fiscal year set at Rs 12,970 billion appear unrealistic. The breakdown of these targets includes Rs 5,512 billion in direct taxes, Rs 1,591 billion in customs duty, Rs 4,919 billion in sales tax and Rs 948 billion in FED.

LCCI President suggested simplifying the tax regime and promoting awareness about the benefits of entering the tax net. He urged the government to ensure policy consistency to foster confidence among businesses and improve economic conditions.

Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman added that Pakistan's tax-to-GDP ratio remains low compared to regional economies. He stressed that many potential taxpayers remain outside the system despite the government having access to their financial details, including bank balances, property ownership, vehicle registration, foreign travel records, income and expenditure patterns.

Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry said that according to NEPRA’s “State of Industry Report,” there are over four million commercial electricity meters in Pakistan. He emphasized that the government could use this data to identify and include non-registered individuals in the tax net.

Mian Abuzar Shad urged the government to improve tariff systems to support industrial growth. He explained that many industries rely on importing raw materials, essential components and machinery that are not produced domestically. High regulatory duties, customs duties and additional taxes make production costly and hinder exports. He also proposed that sales tax audits should be conducted at intervals of four years and that income tax and sales tax audits should not be combined. He urged the FBR to expedite pending refund cases to improve liquidity for businesses.

The LCCI office-bearers also called for action against under-invoicing in trade with China and the ongoing issue of smuggling from Afghanistan and Iran, which continues to harm local businesses.

Highlighting recent achievements, Mian Abuzar Shad appreciated the FBR Chairman for addressing their demands, such as releasing containers of industrial chemicals and suspending the condition of affidavits for Chief Financial Officers (CFOs). However, he noted that several other challenges remain unresolved. To address these issues more effectively, he suggested forming a Regional Chief Commissioner Committee that includes representatives from the Lahore Chamber to provide business-friendly solutions.

Former LCCI Presidents Mian Anjum Nisar and Muhammad Ali Mian also shared their views, emphasizing the need for policies to prevent capital flight.

They recommended that individuals be given opportunities to declare foreign investments and channel funds back into the country. They further suggested implementing a system similar to other countries where business cannot be conducted without a valid National Tax Number (NTN).

The Chairman FBR acknowledged the business community's concerns and stated that if fiscal capacity allowed, the government would have reduced tax rates as it benefits the economy overall. However, given the current economic challenges, altering tax rates may exacerbate existing issues.