Federal Board Of Revenue (FBR) Extends Date For Filing ST, FED Returns
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 05:12 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) : Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has extended date for filing sales tax (ST) and federal excise duty (FED) returns till Apr 15.
According to officials of regional tax office (RTO) Multan, returns of sales tax and federal excise duty for the month of Jan and Feb 2020 can now be filed till Apr 15 while payments can be made till Mar 31.