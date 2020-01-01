Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) extends deadline to file tax returns till Jan 31

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st January, 2020) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has extended date of filing Income Tax Returns till January 31.The notification of extension in date of filing Income Tax Returns has also been issued.

The FBR "is pleased to further extend the date of filing of Income Tax Returns up to January 31, 2020", the notification read.It is pertinent to mention here that the prior deadline for filing Income Tax Returns expired on December 31.