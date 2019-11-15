UrduPoint.com
Federal Board Of Revenue (FBR) Facilitates Taxpayers By Tutorial Videos On Income Tax Returns Filing

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 04:43 PM

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has facilitated the taxpayers by releasing tutorial videos on Income Tax Returns Filing which consist of six parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has facilitated the taxpayers by releasing tutorial videos on Income Tax Returns Filing which consist of six parts.

According to the press statement issued here, the Facilitation & Taxpayers education (FATE) wing of FBR has prepared these videos, which have been uploaded on the urdu and English version of official website and all the official social media handles of FBR.

The video contains step by step easy explanation of procedure of registration on Iris, Income Tax Returns Filing for salaried persons, wealth statement, payment of admitted income tax and tax refund mechanism.

The taxpayers can easily file their Income Tax Returns with the help of these tutorial videos. The tutorial videos are being appreciated by the people on social media.

