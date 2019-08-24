UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Board Of Revenue (FBR) Issues Income Tax Return Form Draft For Tax Year 2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 04:44 PM

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issues income tax return form draft for tax year 2019

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued the draft of Income Tax Return Form of tax year 2019 for salaried class, individual tax payers, companies, association of persons and other tax payers

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th August, 2019) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has issued the draft of Income Tax Return Form of tax year 2019 for salaried class, individual tax payers, companies, association of persons and other tax payers.

It has been said in the SRO no 951(1)/2019 that salaried class would have to declare details of their income earned from other sources besides regular salary in tax year 2019 tax declaration asset.Salaried class would also have to give details of their expenditures', and profit from other schemes including Behbood saving similarly companies and AOPs would also have to declare all details in their tax declaration assets besides submitting reconciliation about their assets.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

FBR 2019 All From

Recent Stories

DEWA wins Global Business Excellence Award 2019

58 seconds ago

It Modi wages war against Pakistan, it will be las ..

2 minutes ago

Sudanese Court Schedules New Hearing in Ex-Preside ..

2 minutes ago

Four women commit suicide in separate incidents

2 minutes ago

Boycott slams England for 'batting without brains' ..

5 minutes ago

DG NAB to personally listen public complaints on A ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.