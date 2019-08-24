Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issues income tax return form draft for tax year 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th August, 2019) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has issued the draft of Income Tax Return Form of tax year 2019 for salaried class, individual tax payers, companies, association of persons and other tax payers.

It has been said in the SRO no 951(1)/2019 that salaried class would have to declare details of their income earned from other sources besides regular salary in tax year 2019 tax declaration asset.Salaried class would also have to give details of their expenditures', and profit from other schemes including Behbood saving similarly companies and AOPs would also have to declare all details in their tax declaration assets besides submitting reconciliation about their assets.