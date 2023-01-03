UrduPoint.com

Federal Board Of Revenue (FBR) Launches Modules For Facilitation Of Exporters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) launches modules for facilitation of exporters

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has developed and launched various modules for facilitation of exporters under Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has developed and launched various modules for facilitation of exporters under Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS).

Export modules were rolled out here at APTMA House by Nayyer Shafique, Collector Customs along with a team of technical experts, senior officers from Directorate General of Customs Automation and PRAL.

Earlier on his arrival, Nayyar Shafique was welcomed by Kamran Arshad, Senior Vice Chairman and Raza Baqir, Secretary General APTMA.

The workshop was attended by a large number of APTMA members from all over the country.

Nayyer Shafique said the FBR had developed various modules for smooth functioning of Export Facilitation Scheme for the facilitation of all categories of exporters including both direct and indirect exporters.

He said the FBR attached greater importance to export sector and a large number of officials were exclusively assigned the task to develop and roll out modules for ease in doing business.

He said that a series of workshops would be organized to educate exporters about the newly developed modules and the modules to be rolled out shortly.

The Collector explained salient features of modules which focused on facilitation for exporters and were easy to follow.

He said the indirect exports were major component of the EFS and a mechanism for the transfer of raw materials and semi-and-fully-finished goods, including local sales, had been deployed in the scheme.

He said the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had developed the modules especially relating to Indirect Export Module, transfer of inputs and intermediary goods. These modules had been deployed at a fast pace to remove the difficulties being faced by exporters.

Senior officers of PRAL highlighted technical aspects of modules and explained APTMA member mills on the operational aspects of modules especially relating to purchase of raw material from local supplier under the EFS. They also explained the transfer procedure of raw material with bond besides the SME-related scheme under Temporary Importation Regime.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Vice Chairman APTMA Kamran Arshad appreciated the highly positive role being played by FBR for attending the issues and problems being faced by exporters.

He said APTMA had set a way forward of value addition through SME sector and the FBR should extend the deadlines for shifting on the EFS for another year to encourage more and more mills to switch over to EFS.

He expressed the hope that bilateral cooperation would continue in future as well to make the scheme error-free and user-friendly in line with the requirements of textile exporters.

In the end, Raza Baqir, Secretary General extended vote of thanks to the FBR team for apprisingthe APTMA member mills on the scheme.

