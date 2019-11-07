UrduPoint.com
Federal Board Of Revenue (FBR) Takes Action Against Faisalabad Business Unit

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has taken action against un-registered business units in Faisalabad.

The action was taken in continuation of a drive against un-registered persons involved in making taxable supplies who are liable to be registered under the Sales Tax Act, 1990.The Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue, Faisalabad carried out action under Section 38 and 40 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 after obtaining search warrants from the Area Magistrate against the manufacturing business premises of an un-registered unit, said a statement issued here on Thursday.

The un-registered unit was involved in manufacture and supply of food products, Vermicelli and Ketchup.

During the search carried out available record was resumed which is under scrutiny and further investigation is underway.

The Directorate General Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue would continue such operations in order to unearth unregistered units, businesses which are making taxable supplies without payment of due amount of sales tax and causing huge loss to the national exchequer.

