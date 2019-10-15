UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Board Of Revenue (FBR) Taking Effective Measures To Facilitate Trade In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 05:03 PM

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) taking effective measures to facilitate trade in Balochistan

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has taken effective measures and specially posted a senior BS-21 officer of Pakistan Customs Service as Chief Collector, Balochistan with dedicated Collectorates for Enforcement and Appraisement to facilitate trade in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has taken effective measures and specially posted a senior BS-21 officer of Pakistan Customs Service as Chief Collector, Balochistan with dedicated Collectorates for Enforcement and Appraisement to facilitate trade in the province.

According to FBR press release issued here Tuesday, the Model Customs Collectorate (Preventive), Quetta had been established to curb the menace of smuggling.

Dedicated anti-smuggling units have been set up with the available manpower and logistics and tasked to man the long and porous Pak-Afghan border.

The Board had also established Model Customs Collectorate, Appraisement Quetta to facilitate trade and to expedite customs clearances from dry port and customs border stations in Balochistan.

On the directives of Chairman FBR Syed Shabbar Zaidi, adequate staff has been posted in the far-flung customs stations of Taftan, Panjgur and Chaman border in order to ensure immediate clearance of goods especially perishable items like dry/fresh fruits and vegetables and to ensure clearances through the WeBOC-Glo automated system.

Member Customs Operations has instructed all customs formations operatingin Balochistan to ensure speedy clearances while at the same time to curb the menace of smuggling and apprehend those involved in these illegal movementof goods.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Man Chaman Same Panjgur Border FBR All From

Recent Stories

Government must protect rights of visually impaire ..

17 seconds ago

Salahuddin’s father forgives RYK’s police

11 minutes ago

Gold price dips Rs100, traded at Rs87,000 per tola ..

3 minutes ago

IIUI President calls for an end to miseries in Occ ..

3 minutes ago

Three commit suicide in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Russia Will Not Allow Real Clash Between Syria, Tu ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.