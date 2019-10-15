Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) taking effective measures to facilitate trade in Balochistan

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has taken effective measures and specially posted a senior BS-21 officer of Pakistan Customs Service as Chief Collector, Balochistan with dedicated Collectorates for Enforcement and Appraisement to facilitate trade in the province

According to FBR press release issued here Tuesday, the Model Customs Collectorate (Preventive), Quetta had been established to curb the menace of smuggling.

Dedicated anti-smuggling units have been set up with the available manpower and logistics and tasked to man the long and porous Pak-Afghan border.

The Board had also established Model Customs Collectorate, Appraisement Quetta to facilitate trade and to expedite customs clearances from dry port and customs border stations in Balochistan.

On the directives of Chairman FBR Syed Shabbar Zaidi, adequate staff has been posted in the far-flung customs stations of Taftan, Panjgur and Chaman border in order to ensure immediate clearance of goods especially perishable items like dry/fresh fruits and vegetables and to ensure clearances through the WeBOC-Glo automated system.

Member Customs Operations has instructed all customs formations operatingin Balochistan to ensure speedy clearances while at the same time to curb the menace of smuggling and apprehend those involved in these illegal movementof goods.