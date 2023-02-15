UrduPoint.com

Federal Board Of Revenue (FBR) To Hold Next POS Prize Draw In March

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2023 | 08:07 PM

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to hold next POS prize draw in March

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has resumed its suspended Point of Sale (POS) Prize Scheme from 1st February, 2023 and the next draw will be held in the first week of March 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has resumed its suspended Point of Sale (POS) Prize Scheme from 1st February, 2023 and the next draw will be held in the first week of March 2023.

The Prize Scheme for customers of Tier-1 retailers is a popular and promotional activity which rewards them for making purchases at any of the Tier-1 retailers integrated with FBR, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The public helps FBR by insisting on QR coded receipts from retailers and get a chance to win prizes after verifying their invoices through Tax Assan App.

FBR assures that, like before, the Prize Draw will be held with complete transparency and fairness.

All the verified invoices of February 2023 and of previous months during the period of suspension will be included in the upcoming prize draw.

FBR encourages general public to actively participate in the Scheme to make it a success by playing their role in documenting the economy.

For more Information, general public can visit the FBR Website or contact customer support service.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Visit Sale February March FBR From

Recent Stories

Peshawar, Islamabad victorious in National Physica ..

Peshawar, Islamabad victorious in National Physical Disability T20 Cricket C'shi ..

14 minutes ago
 SAU organizes exhibition, painting competition

SAU organizes exhibition, painting competition

14 minutes ago
 Born in wartime, Syrian children orphaned by quake ..

Born in wartime, Syrian children orphaned by quake

14 minutes ago
 EDGE entity AL TARIQ signs MoU with HAL for platfo ..

EDGE entity AL TARIQ signs MoU with HAL for platform integration

43 minutes ago
 No Legal Grounds for Transferring Russia's Frozen ..

No Legal Grounds for Transferring Russia's Frozen Assets to Ukraine - Swiss Gove ..

2 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) starts ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) starts detachment of defaulters' conn ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.