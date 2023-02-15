Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to hold next POS prize draw in March

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has resumed its suspended Point of Sale (POS) Prize Scheme from 1st February, 2023 and the next draw will be held in the first week of March 2023

The Prize Scheme for customers of Tier-1 retailers is a popular and promotional activity which rewards them for making purchases at any of the Tier-1 retailers integrated with FBR, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The public helps FBR by insisting on QR coded receipts from retailers and get a chance to win prizes after verifying their invoices through Tax Assan App.

FBR assures that, like before, the Prize Draw will be held with complete transparency and fairness.

All the verified invoices of February 2023 and of previous months during the period of suspension will be included in the upcoming prize draw.

FBR encourages general public to actively participate in the Scheme to make it a success by playing their role in documenting the economy.

For more Information, general public can visit the FBR Website or contact customer support service.