Federal Board Of Revenue Releases Rs 175 Billion Refunds By Today

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 09:27 PM

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has so far released refunds of Rs175 billion as compared to the releases Rs104 billion during the previous Fiscal Year (2018-19), top officials of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said here on Tuesday

Addressing a press conference, Member, Inland Revenue (Operations), Seema Shakil and Member Inland Revenue (Policy), DR. Hamid Ateeq Sarwar said that the government had released Rs70 billion to FBR to support the industrial sector amid COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, out of which Rs 45 billion had already been transferred to the industry.

Addressing a press conference, Member, Inland Revenue (Operations), Seema Shakil and Member Inland Revenue (Policy), DR. Hamid Ateeq Sarwar said that the government had released Rs70 billion to FBR to support the industrial sector amid COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, out of which Rs 45 billion had already been transferred to the industry.

Seema Shakil said that out of these Rs 45 billion, Rs 30 billion were paid to the industrial sector as sales tax refund and Rs15 billion as customs duty.

She said that the board had received data of refund claims through emails, which processed transparently and accordingly refunds were issued.

She said that FBR followed transparency and paid these refunds on first come first serve basis, as indicated by the institutional date base system.

"We have followed the transparency and accountability in this process without any human inference to transfers these refunds to the concerned," she said and adding that out of total refund claims received by the board, the system did not validate around 3000 cases owing to incomplete data.

She said that for withholding tax, FBR had to rely on data provided by banks data, however added that the board was negotiating with them to obtain data.

Meanwhile, on the occasion, Member Inland Revenue (Policy), DR. Hamid Ateeq Sarwar said that the FBR had taken many measures to provide relief to the common people.

He informed the media persons that FBR had exempted 2 percent duty on editable oil, withdrew duties on pulses, wheat, and flour and sugar items.

He said that by reducing or eliminating the duties would help reduce prices of these commodities by Rs10 to Rs15 and provide relief to the common people. He said that around 61 import items had been sent to FBR by Federal Ministry of health that were imperative to be imported amid COVID-19 situation adding that out of which 19 items included in brand Names.

After consultations with the Ministry of Commerce, the list was review and these 19 items were excluded which existed in generic name and not been imported.

He said that Rs 7 billion items have been imported on emergency basis in current critical situation.

While briefing on relief package to the constructing industry and fixed tax issue, he said that FBR had completed all the procedure in this regards after the approval of ordinance.

He informed that this package was mainly for builders and developers and this relief package would kick start by December 25 and construction industry could get benefits of this package by September 20, 2022.

He said during this time FBR would ask anyone for source of money or start any investigation, adding that those who want to launch new housing societies would have to pay 10 percent of fix tax to start their business.

Dr Ateeq said that recent decline in petroleum prices was related to demand and supply, adding the board had to face loss of Rs 15 billion on minimization of the taxes on petroleum items.

