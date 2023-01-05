Federal Board of Revenue wants to reduce tax burden on existing taxpayers: assures CC of RTO

Federal Board of Revenue wants to reduce the tax burden on the existing taxpayers, who are paying their due taxes regularly and honestly

Such assurance was given by Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office Karachi, Hyder Ali Dharejo in a meeting with a delegation of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association led by its Chairman � APTMA, Asif Inam, said APTMA release on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Vice-chairman APTMA Naveed Ahmed, former chairman APTMA Nadeem Maqbool, Vice Chairmen APTMA Faizanullah and Imran Maqbool from Southern Zone and Khurram Inam, Member Executive Committee APTMA.

Chief Commissioner informed the meeting that FBR believed in expanding the tax net in the best interest of the country as well as those who were already paying their tax and contributing in the development of the national economy.

He informed the meeting that for achieving the tax target of Rs 7.

50 trillion in the current fiscal year FBR was working hard to increase the tax base.

FBR has digitalized the system so that there should be minimum interaction between taxpayers and tax collectors.

Responding to the query of Chairman APTMA Asif Inam, Hyder Ali Dharejo informed that the tax notices were issued only once in four years and the notices issued to individuals or companies more than one time in four years are withdrawn.

Asif Inam asked the Chief Commissioner that in view of the present economic situation of the country, FBR should encourage the existing and new taxpayers by avoiding to take harsh measures and issuing irrelevant notices to the individuals as well as the corporate sector.

He invited Chief Commissioner RTO to visit the APTMA secretariat and apprise members about the facilities and incentives provided by the FBR to the taxpayers.

