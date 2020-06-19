UrduPoint.com
Federal Budget 2020-21 To Pave Way To Cope With Post COVID-19 Economic Challenges

Federal Budget 2020-21 to pave way to cope with post COVID-19 economic challenges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Budget (FB) 2020-21 will pave way for collective efforts to cope with the ongoing and post-COVID-19 economic challenges.

This was upshot of the speeches delivered at "Post Budget 2020-21" session held at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Thursday.

According to LCCI spokesperson, the seminar, which was jointly organized by the LCCI and Lahore Economic Journalists Association (LEJA), was chaired by LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh while Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad and LEJA President Ashraf Mehtab also spoke on the occasion.

The speakers said that various measures have been proposed in the Federal Budget 2020-21 which would strengthen the economy and boost the businesses, adding, The government did well by presenting the Budget 2020-21, in really challenging times due to COVID-19 outbreak.

They said that the business community applauded the government for showing clear intent of promoting industrialization in the country because in the budget, custom duty has been reduced on 40 raw materials of various industries.

Furthermore, the government has reduced customs duty on 90 tariff lines from 11% to 3% and 0%.

On the occasion, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said the government has also exempted additional custom duties on those tariff lines which are at 0% customs duty.

He added that to enhance the competitiveness of Iron and Steel industry in the country, the government has reduced the regulatory duty from 12.5% and 17.5% to 6% and 11% respectively on Hot Rolled Coils.

The LCCI President said that the reduction in Federal Excise Duty on cement from Rs. 2 per kg to Rs. 1.75 per kg would help boost the construction sector which would be the main source of employment generation in the post-COVID economic scenario as more than 40 allied industries are related to construction industry.

