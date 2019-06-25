UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Budget Gives Direction For Economic Stabilization, Spokesperson MoF

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 12:06 AM

Federal budget gives direction for economic stabilization, Spokesperson MoF

Official Spokesperson and Adviser, Ministry of Finance, Dr. Khaqan Hassan Najeeb on Monday said the macroeconomic stabilization was need of the hour for the economy and this federal budget 2019-20 gives the direction of economic stabilization through curbing the imports and supporting the exports measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ):Official Spokesperson and Adviser, Ministry of Finance, Dr. Khaqan Hassan Najeeb on Monday said the macroeconomic stabilization was need of the hour for the economy and this federal budget 2019-20 gives the direction of economic stabilization through curbing the imports and supporting the exports measures.

This budget is directionally and strategically a strong budget, he said.

Addressing a public seminar titled "SDPI Post-Budget (2019-20) Analysis", organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) at Islamabad, Dr Khaqan said this budget was rightly moving in this direction to help reduce the fiscal deficit, where fiscal deficit was around 7 percent of the GDP, said a press release issued by SDPI here.

He said 11 per cent tax to-GDP ratio was not sustainable and expenses on civil and other side need to be controlled.

Dr. Khaqan said ambitious tax revenue target of 5555 billion rupee shows the direction of the budget, which indicates government objective to enhance its revenue collection through austerity measures and direct taxation.

He said this budget was highly subsidized, where Ahsas program had been raised to 193 billion rupee from around 120 billion, electricity subsidy had been raised from 168 billion to 217 billion, there had been allocation for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and Kamyab Jawan Program to help protect the low strata of the society.

He said custom duties on 1650 items had been decreased and tax target had been increased by 38 per cent, after comprehensive consultation with stakeholders to help strengthen the industry.

However, there is need to improve regulatory regime with market development and need to be part of global value chain.

He said macroeconomic stabilization had largely been gained, where current account deficit had been reduced and export had been picked up in quantitative terms.

While commenting on the government amnesty scheme, Dr Khaqan said that this amnesty scheme was not for revenue generation but to tie-up with the tax revenue targets and to give a chance to tax evaders to become part of productive economy.

He said Benami Law of 2017 is now effective in the country which will be implemented from the 1st July 2019, whereas, the government has the details of 152 thousand expat's foreign assets data and bank accounts, 14 thousands unregistered cars and data of transactions of domestic accounts.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Electricity Exports Naya Pakistan Budget Bank July 2017 2019 Market From Government Industry Billion Housing

Recent Stories

UN Concerned Over Yemen Escalation After Latest At ..

33 minutes ago

Jordan Ayew, the stagnation of a one-time Ghana pr ..

33 minutes ago

Syrian Kurds Say Handed Over 8 Orphaned Children o ..

33 minutes ago

Consultations on Karasin-Abashidze Possible Meetin ..

36 minutes ago

Rapinoe fires USA into World Cup quarters clash wi ..

38 minutes ago

Pakistan issues visas to Indian Sikh Pilgrims for ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.