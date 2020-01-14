Federal Budget Violations in Russia Amount to Over $13 Billion - Accounts Chamber Chairman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Violations in Russia's Federal budget sphere in 2019 have amounted to 804 billion rubles (over $13 billion), Chairman of the Russian Accounts Chamber Alexey Kudrin told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"... for 2019, we have identified such violations amounting to approximately 804 billion rubles. But about a third of them are accounting violations. They are corrected during inspections. Another third are violations of acquisition procedures and are not criminal offenses," Kudrin explained.

Asked about budget money theft, Kudrin told Sputnik that in what concerns criminal offenses, the total estimated annual figure is 2-3 billion rubles ($32.6 million - $49 million) at the most.

According to Kudrin, the accounts chamber plans to gradually switch from its searches for financial violations to a more general search for systemic issues in the financial sphere.

Kudrin told Sputnik that a new model of operation for the accounts chamber will be developed by the middle of 2020.