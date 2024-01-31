Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 31st, 2024) Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar says caretaker government is trying to deal with microeconomic challenges in a sequential manner.

She said federal cabinet has approved the restructuring and digitization plan of Federal board of Revenue.

The Finance Minister said we are hoping to meet relatively good target of tax collection during this fiscal year.

She said FBR restructuring will reduce the tax leakage and also broaden the tax net.

Shamshad Akhtar said it will augment the performance of Custom and Inland Revenue departments.