Federal Cabinet Lifts Ban On Tyvek Suits, Anti-malarial Drugs Export

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

Federal cabinet lifts ban on Tyvek Suits, anti-malarial drugs export

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The Federal cabinet, in its meeting held here on Tuesday, lifted the ban on export of Tyvek Suits and anti-malarial drugs, including Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine.

This decision was undertaken on a summary initiated by Ministry of Commerce, said a press release issued here.

Now, with lifting of ban on Tyvek Suits, there is no ban on export of any of the personal protective equipment (PPP) items.

At the beginning of Covid-19 outbreak in Pakistan in March 2020, the federal cabinet imposed a ban on the export of various items of PPP as well as the anti-malarial drugs, which were being used as a part of treatment for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the federal cabinet constituted a committee, under the chairmanship of Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood and represented by all the relevant stakeholders to oversee the stock positions of various PPP items and make recommendations to the cabinet regarding exports of these items.

Afterwards, the export of all Covid-19 related materials were given under the mandate of the committee by the National Command Operation Center.

The committee has been holding regular meetings and based on its recommendations, the ban on all the items, except the Tyvek Suits, was lifted in the meetings of the cabinet held on June 6, and August 18, this year.

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, which was represented in the committee constituted by the cabinet, conveyed the decision of 33rd meeting of the Policy board of Drugs Regulatory Authority (DRAP) held before, for consideration of lifting ban on export of all anti-malaria drugs.

The matter was also discussed in the committee, which made recommendation on lifting of bans.

After the approval of the cabinet for removing the ban on exports of PPE items as well as the anti-malarial drugs, the committee constituted by the cabinet will continue to monitor the stock positions and requirements in the country.

It is also pertinent to mention that because of the initiative of the government, the production capacity of PPE items has increased considerably in Pakistan, which is now exporting PPE despite being initially an importer for many of these items.

