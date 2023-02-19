UrduPoint.com

Federal Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar To Attend TIFAs' Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2023 | 10:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar will attend the meeting of Trade and Investment Framework Agreements (TIFAs) which would be held at Washington.

In a Tweet the minister said: "Leaving for Washington to co-chair the Pakistan-US TIFA Councils meeting being held after eight years. An effort to boost trade and investment between the two countries."

