Federal Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar to attend TIFAs' meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar will attend the meeting of Trade and Investment Framework Agreements (TIFAs) which would be held at Washington.

In a Tweet the minister said: "Leaving for Washington to co-chair the Pakistan-US TIFA Councils meeting being held after eight years. An effort to boost trade and investment between the two countries."