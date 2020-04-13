UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Committee On Agriculture To Meet In Last Week Of April

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 05:14 PM

Federal Committee on Agriculture to meet in last week of April

The Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA) would meet during last week of the current month (April) to set the targets of Kharif crops and review the output of Rabi crops during the season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ):The Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA) would meet during last week of the current month (April) to set the targets of Kharif crops and review the output of Rabi crops during the season.

The high powered committee on agriculture would take stock of output of Rabi crops including wheat, pulses, oil seeds and situation of other minors crop of the season, besides fixing the cultivation targets of Kharif crops like cotton, maize, sugarcane and rice, said an official in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

Talking to APP here on Monday, he said due to prevailing circumstance, the meeting would be held in three stages through video link from all the provincial headquarters.

He said the committee would also fix production targets of other minor crops including pulses, chillies and vegetables to fulfill the domestic requirements as well as for exporting the commodities.

The meeting would be presided over by Minister for National Food Security and Research, while representatives of the food and agriculture departments of all four provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir would also attend it and present their respective proposals, crop cultivation plan and areas for different crop production during the season, he added.

Meanwhile, the representatives of other concerned departments including Indus River System Authority (IRSA), Pakistan Meteorological Department would apprise the meeting about the water availability for irrigation and weather forecast during the season, he said adding that the representatives of State Bank of Pakistan, National Bank, Zari Taraqiatie Bank and other banks would inform the meeting regarding the credit allocation for farmers during the season.

This year, the FCA would pay special focus on cotton crop as the government was keen to enhance the output of all major crops including wheat, rice, maize and sugarcane, he said, adding it had allocated special funds to increase the production of these crops.

In order to enhance the per-acre cotton output, the government would provide Rs400 million subsidy to farmers on the import of PB Rope from the current sowing season, he added.

The amount is being allocated to enhance per-acre cotton output across the crop sowing areas of the country by minimizing the pest attacks particularly the Pink Boll worm.

It may he recalled that the output of this major crop has been witnessing a declining trend for the last many years due to different reasons including the use of conventional methods of cultivation, use of non certified seeds and pest attacks which not only provided financial losses to growers but also discouraged them to sow the crop.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Import State Bank Of Pakistan Water Agriculture Oil Bank Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir April May Cotton All From Government Wheat National Bank Of Pakistan Million

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes formation of new Iraqi Government hea ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) ..

1 minute ago

Over Rs 214 mln distributed among 17,883 deserving ..

9 minutes ago

Millions return to work as Spain sees fall in deat ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan should seek emergency loan from AIIB to f ..

12 minutes ago

Burundi launches mass measles vaccination initiati ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.