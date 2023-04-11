Federal Committee on Agriculture to meet on April 12

Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA) will meet on April 12 (Wednesday) to review the output of major and minor crops during the Rabi season and fix the production targets of Kharif crops 2023 for fulfilling the local dietary requirements as well as to exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ):Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA) will meet on April 12 (Wednesday) to review the output of major and minor crops during the Rabi season and fix the production targets of Kharif crops 2023 for fulfilling the local dietary requirements as well as to exports.

The high-powered committee is mandated to oversee strategic measures for ensuring food safety and security in the country and will be held under the chairmanship of the Minister of National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema, said a senior official in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, he said that among others, the meeting would also be attended by the senior's officials of the provincial food and agriculture departments, State Bank of Pakistan, Zarie Taraqiatie Bank Limited, National Fertilizer Development Center, Pakistan Meteorological Department, Indus River System Authority and member food security and climate change of Planning Commission of Pakistan.

The major objective of the meeting is to enhance coordination to consolidate the gains and ensure further progress in all sectors of agriculture development for maintaining food safety and security in the country, he added.

The other departments and agencies involved in the supply of agriculture inputs such as seed, fertilizers and pesticides would also attend the meeting and apprise about the availability position of all inputs during the season, he added.

The FCA will deliberate on the production of major cash crops of Rabi season like wheat, besides reviewing the output of minor crops including oil seeds and pluses including gram, lintel, onions and tomatoes, he added.

Besides, the committee will set the targets for major crops of the Kharif season including cotton, maize, sugarcane and other minor crops including oil seeds and pulses to tackle local requirements as well as to export, he added.