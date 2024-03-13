Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils economic roadmap

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasized the need to achieve micro-stability as a stepping stone towards sustainable economic growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasized the need to achieve micro-stability as a stepping stone towards sustainable economic growth.

In an interview with a private news channel, he outlined the government's strategy to revitalize the economy, with a Primary focus on reducing revenue leakages.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision for the improvement of the economy is clear, as the premier gave strict instructions to maintain economic discipline.

Muhammad Aurangzeb highlighted the importance of expanding the tax base and leveraging digitization and transparency to curb existing tax evasion.

He underscored the priority of cost reduction, particularly in operational expenditures, and emphasized the government's shift towards public-private partnerships (PPPs) in development projects.

Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasized a shift in approach towards seeking investment rather than aid from friendly countries, with a focus on promoting private sector investment.

He refuted misconceptions regarding the IMF program, affirming that all economic reforms are aimed at improving the country's economic outlook and credit rating.

“The improvement of the economy is the goal of our government more than the IMF,” he said.

Regarding industrial development and export growth, he acknowledged the fundamental challenges faced by the energy sector, including circular debts and transmission losses.

He emphasized addressing these issues while concurrently boosting industrial growth, particularly in key sectors such as textiles, agriculture, and IT, to drive export expansion.