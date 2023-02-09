Federal Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar visit Turkish embassy to express solidarity

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Federal Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood paid a visit to the Turkish Embassy in Islamabad to express solidarity with the devastating earthquake-hit people of Trkiye

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood paid a visit to the Turkish Embassy in Islamabad to express solidarity with the devastating earthquake-hit people of Trkiye.

According to a press release issued here, the two federal ministers met with Turkish Ambassador Dr Mehmet Bekasi on instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and expressed their regret over the recent tragedy in T�rkiye.

The federal ministers also offered prayers for those martyred in the tragedy and recorded their comments in the guest book.

Ishaq Dar said the Pakistani government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, will provide all forms of cooperation to T�rkiye in this hour of need.

Asad Mehmood said Pakistan stands with its brother Islamic country, T�rkiye, during this difficult time and considers the suffering and pain of the Turkish people as its own.

