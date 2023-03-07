Federal Government share Contingency Plan for Bird Flu with provinces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary Ministry of National food Security and Research, Zafar Hassan Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the situation of Bird Flu disease in the country.

The meeting was attended by officials from the provinces and relevant departments, said a press release.

While briefing on the current situation of Bird Flu disease, Animal Husbandry Commissioner Dr. Khurshid Ahmad said that the disease is not yet reported from any part of the country. However, vaccination of Bird Flu is being carried out as a preventive measure, he added.

Secretary National Food Security and Research, Zafar Hassan, directed the provincial representatives to increase the surveillance activities in their respective provinces/areas and send samples to the National Reference Laboratory for Poultry Diseases (NRLPD).

He also directed the Animal Husbandry Commissioner to seek input from the provinces on the Contingency Plan for Bird Flu. The Federal Government will finalize the Contingency Plan and share it with the provinces for implementation soon.