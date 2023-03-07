UrduPoint.com

Federal Government Share Contingency Plan For Bird Flu With Provinces

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Federal Government share Contingency Plan for Bird Flu with provinces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary Ministry of National food Security and Research, Zafar Hassan Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the situation of Bird Flu disease in the country.

The meeting was attended by officials from the provinces and relevant departments, said a press release.

While briefing on the current situation of Bird Flu disease, Animal Husbandry Commissioner Dr. Khurshid Ahmad said that the disease is not yet reported from any part of the country. However, vaccination of Bird Flu is being carried out as a preventive measure, he added.

Secretary National Food Security and Research, Zafar Hassan, directed the provincial representatives to increase the surveillance activities in their respective provinces/areas and send samples to the National Reference Laboratory for Poultry Diseases (NRLPD).

He also directed the Animal Husbandry Commissioner to seek input from the provinces on the Contingency Plan for Bird Flu. The Federal Government will finalize the Contingency Plan and share it with the provinces for implementation soon.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

From Government Share

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Qalandars struggle to chase target of 2 ..

HBL PSL 8: Qalandars struggle to chase target of 208 runs

7 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD Board of Directors honours its ICAEW ..

Emirates NBD Board of Directors honours its ICAEW qualified UAE National Charter ..

51 minutes ago
 Defence Minister vows to root out menace of terror ..

Defence Minister vows to root out menace of terrorism from country

55 minutes ago
 MBRGI expands international partnerships to achiev ..

MBRGI expands international partnerships to achieve sustainable food security

3 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2023 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Score, History, Who Will W ..

4 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Governor-Ge ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Governor-General of Tuvalu

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.