Federal Government's Ramzan Relief Package Successfully Launched

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2022 | 06:07 PM

The federal government has successfully launched the Ramzan Relief Package through Utility Stores Corporation (USC) to provide special subsidy on 19 basic items for the convenience of the people

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :The Federal government has successfully launched the Ramzan Relief Package through Utility Stores Corporation (USC) to provide special subsidy on 19 basic items for the convenience of the people.

Special discounts of up to 15% are also being offered on over 1500 items available at utility stores, said a press release issued here.

The USC has ensured uninterrupted supply of all items through more than 4,000 stores spread across the country.

All the stores across the country are crowded with people. USC is providing a large quantities of subsidized items.

The consumers are requested to visit the stores early in the day to avoid rush and bring a copy of their ID card with them so they can easily avail the Ramzan package.

More than 1.6 million families have benefited from this package since April 1.

This year's Ramzan package of utility stores is also significant because the corporation has adapted its store system to the modern lines of the ERP system in a very short period of time.

In order to discourage black marketing and sale of subsidized food items in bulk, the management of the corporation has decided that subsidized items will not be sold in bulk so that more consumers can benefit from the Ramzan relief package.

