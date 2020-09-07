UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Govt Allows Release Of Rs112.04 Billion For Development Projects

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 12:41 PM

Federal Govt allows release of Rs112.04 billion for development projects

The federal Government has so far authorized release of Rs112.04 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21 as against the total allocation of Rs650 billion

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The Federal Government has so far authorized release of Rs112.04 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21 as against the total allocation of Rs650 billion.

Under the development programme,the Government has released an amount of Rs73.7 billion for federal ministries, Rs28.6 billion for corporations and Rs9.4 billion for special areas, according to a latest data released by Ministry of Planning,Development and Reform.

Out of these allocations,the Government released Rs300 million for Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) for which the Government had allocated Rs1.5 billion during the year 2020-21.

For National Highway Authority, the government released Rs21.5 billion against its allocations of Rs118.67 billion, whereas for National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC),an amount of Rs7.08 billion was released out of total allocation of Rs158.3 billion.

The Government also released Rs13.8 billion for water resources division out of total allocation of Rs81.

2 billion.

An amount of Rs5.6 billion has been authorized to release for Higher education Commission for which an amount of Rs29.4 billion has been allocated.

Similarly,Rs70 million were released for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority for which the Government had allocated Rs350 million in the development budget.

Under annual development agenda, the government also released Rs4.7 billion for Railways Division out of total allocation of Rs24 billion, Rs2.9 billion for Interior Division, and Rs3.2 billion for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division.

Revenue Division received Rs283 million, whereas the Cabinet Division also received Rs13.4 billion for which an amount of Rs47.7 billion has been allocated for the year 2020-21.

Likewise, the Government also released Rs4.96 billion for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) block and other projects out of its allocations of Rs27.24 billion and Rs4.45 billion for Gilgit Baltistan (Block and other projects) out of total allocation of Rs25 billion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Earthquake Water Budget Nuclear Company Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir NHA HEC Government Cabinet Billion Million

Recent Stories

Russia Records 5,185 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hou ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Delivers Systems, Reagents for 900,000 COVI ..

4 minutes ago

Briton David and Hungary’s Krisztina top the cha ..

19 minutes ago

Four different nations in badminton semis of Dubai ..

32 minutes ago

HRCP alarmed by surge in blasphemy cases against S ..

38 minutes ago

Youth need to expose India's sordid designs on all ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.