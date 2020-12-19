Federal govt arranges 12 liquefied natural gas cargoes for Jan next year

(@fidahassanain)

Ministry of Energy Spokesperson says once cargo that was scheduled for 30th of this month has been moved a few days ago into January.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2020) The Federal government on Saturday arranged twelve liquefied natural gas cargoes for January next year.

In a statement, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Energy said one cargo that was scheduled for 30th of this month has been moved a few days ago into January. In addition, volume has been increased in certain cargoes.

With these robust steps, he said, the load management plan approved by the Cabinet for this winter remains undisturbed, whereby curtailment will be done primarily for CNG and captive power units, as needed.

The spokesperson said the city loads have increased by more than nine percent in SNGPL in the last week alone on account of a severe cold wave resulting in pressure drops.

He said SSGC faces similar drops in Karachi and Quetta.

Therefore, he said, people are requested to use gas responsibly and report any domestic consumers using compressors, which is another major reason for pressure drops.