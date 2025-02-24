Open Menu

Federal Govt Continues Work To Reduce Electricity Prices In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 24, 2025 | 03:03 PM

Sources say Electricity prices will be reduced byRs6 to Rs8 per unit within next two months

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2025) The Federal government continued work to reduce the electricity prices in the next two months, the sources disclosed on Monday.

The sources within the power division said that the federal government worked to reduce the price of electricity by Rs6 to Rs8 per unit within the next 2 months.

They said that the negotiations are underway with the banks to obtain a loan of Rs1300 billion for this purpose.

The officials stated that the loan would be taken at a fixed rate and for a specific period, and it would be used to eliminate the circular debt.

The officials further mentioned that the government saved Rs700 billion in the negotiations with the IPPs (Independent Power Producers), eliminated Rs300 billion of interest from IPPs, and so far, the contracts with six IPPs have been terminated while discussions have been held with 25 IPPs on a take-and-pay basis.

The officials added that the talks with the government power plants are underway through a task force, and with these efforts, they aimed to reduce the electricity prices by Rs6 to Rs8 per unit within 2 months.

According to the officials, the circular debt in the power sector is approximately Rs2300 billion, and the efforts are underway to eliminate it as soon as possible.

