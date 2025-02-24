Federal Govt Continues Work To Reduce Electricity Prices In Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 24, 2025 | 03:03 PM
Sources say Electricity prices will be reduced byRs6 to Rs8 per unit within next two months
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2025) The Federal government continued work to reduce the electricity prices in the next two months, the sources disclosed on Monday.
The sources within the power division said that the federal government worked to reduce the price of electricity by Rs6 to Rs8 per unit within the next 2 months.
They said that the negotiations are underway with the banks to obtain a loan of Rs1300 billion for this purpose.
The officials stated that the loan would be taken at a fixed rate and for a specific period, and it would be used to eliminate the circular debt.
The officials further mentioned that the government saved Rs700 billion in the negotiations with the IPPs (Independent Power Producers), eliminated Rs300 billion of interest from IPPs, and so far, the contracts with six IPPs have been terminated while discussions have been held with 25 IPPs on a take-and-pay basis.
The officials added that the talks with the government power plants are underway through a task force, and with these efforts, they aimed to reduce the electricity prices by Rs6 to Rs8 per unit within 2 months.
According to the officials, the circular debt in the power sector is approximately Rs2300 billion, and the efforts are underway to eliminate it as soon as possible.
Recent Stories
Federal govt continues work to reduce electricity prices in Pakistan
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan fail to even play full 50 overs in crucial m ..
Dubai Duty Free Tennis key stop to global recognition, says Tunisia’s Aziz Dou ..
FTA registers intellectual property for 'Muwafaq' package
Noatum Maritime, Turkish Erkport launch 'United Global Ro-Ro' joint venture
UAE leaders congratulate President of Estonia on Independence Day
ICESCO, Emirates Scholar Research Centre sign MoU to boost research
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2025
UAE President exchanges medals, gifts with Italian President during dinner banqu ..
Sultan bin Ahmed crowns Sharjah Ruler's Show Jumping Cup winners
Dubai to host ‘PropTech Connect 2026’
More Stories From Business
-
Federal govt continues work to reduce electricity prices in Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
CDNS achieves Rs 850 billion savings target by February 20th of FY 2024-252 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 20256 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 20256 hours ago
-
Consultative workshop on “Uraan Pakistan” implementation kicks off in Karachi18 hours ago
-
FTO Secretariat's silver jubilee seminar on 25th23 hours ago
-
Pak delegation off to China to explore food sector23 hours ago
-
Turkiye keen to boost bilateral trade with Pakistan: Ambassador23 hours ago
-
Business community urged to facilitate people during Ramadan23 hours ago
-
Furniture industry stakeholders to review budget proposals23 hours ago
-
President RCCI, champions industrialization, tax reform at APCPC Faisalabad1 day ago