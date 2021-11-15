Federal govt decides not to increase POL prices

(@FahadShabbir)

Petrol currently is being sold at Rs145.82 per litre while high speed diesel (HSD) costs Rs142.62 per litre.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2021) Federal government on Monday decided not to increase petroleum products in the country.

The prices would remain unchanged.

Earlier just over 10 days ago, the government on late night jacked up the price of petrol by Rs8.03 per litre with immediate effect. Current price petrol is Rs 145.82 per litre while high-speed diesel (HSD) costs Rs142.62 per litre.

A day earlier, Advisor to PM on Finance Shaukat Tareen said that the petrol prices would go up again as the rupee was continuously falling down against the US dollar, Advisor to PM on Finance Shaukat Tareen said.

The Finance Advisor said that the petrol would become more expensive if the prices went up in the international market.

Shaukat Tareen said that ‘satta mafia‘ was involved in the depreciation of the rupee and the Dollar was being smuggled to Afghanistan and the government was going to tighten the noose around the mafia.

He stated that the government was working on a long-term strategy to empower the national economy on a sustainable ground. He stated that the government fully focused on construction, agriculture and industry to ensure growth in all sectors.

He stated that significant growth in agriculture production was witnessed during the last year and they were trying to increase their revenue from nine to eleven per cent.

“All matters with IMF would be settled down,” said Shaukat Tareen, adding that Information Technology sector exports went up by 47 per cent during the last year and other sectors were also improving. The construction sector also produced job opportunities, he added.