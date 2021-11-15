UrduPoint.com

Federal Govt Decides Not To Increase POL Prices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 05:18 PM

Federal govt decides not to increase POL prices

Petrol currently is being sold at Rs145.82 per litre while high speed diesel (HSD) costs Rs142.62 per litre.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2021) Federal government on Monday decided not to increase petroleum products in the country.

The prices would remain unchanged.

Earlier just over 10 days ago, the government on late night jacked up the price of petrol by Rs8.03 per litre with immediate effect. Current price petrol is Rs 145.82 per litre while high-speed diesel (HSD) costs Rs142.62 per litre.

A day earlier, Advisor to PM on Finance Shaukat Tareen said that the petrol prices would go up again as the rupee was continuously falling down against the US dollar, Advisor to PM on Finance Shaukat Tareen said.

The Finance Advisor said that the petrol would become more expensive if the prices went up in the international market.

Shaukat Tareen said that ‘satta mafia‘ was involved in the depreciation of the rupee and the Dollar was being smuggled to Afghanistan and the government was going to tighten the noose around the mafia.

He stated that the government was working on a long-term strategy to empower the national economy on a sustainable ground. He stated that the government fully focused on construction, agriculture and industry to ensure growth in all sectors.

He stated that significant growth in agriculture production was witnessed during the last year and they were trying to increase their revenue from nine to eleven per cent.

“All matters with IMF would be settled down,” said Shaukat Tareen, adding that Information Technology sector exports went up by 47 per cent during the last year and other sectors were also improving. The construction sector also produced job opportunities, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Afghanistan IMF Petrol Technology Exports Dollar Agriculture Job Price Market All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Prithviraj’s teaser enthrall fans

Prithviraj’s teaser enthrall fans

26 minutes ago
 UAE takes part in Executive Meeting of Arab Admini ..

UAE takes part in Executive Meeting of Arab Administrative Development Organisat ..

35 minutes ago
 &#039;Child Safety Forum&#039; to kick off on Nove ..

&#039;Child Safety Forum&#039; to kick off on November 17

35 minutes ago
 Italy police target radical anti-vaccine activists ..

Italy police target radical anti-vaccine activists

10 minutes ago
 Survey under way to ascertain co-operative market ..

Survey under way to ascertain co-operative market fire damages, says CM Syed Mur ..

10 minutes ago
 DC inaugurates vaccination drive against measles, ..

DC inaugurates vaccination drive against measles, rubella

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.