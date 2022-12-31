UrduPoint.com

Federal Govt Decides To Keep POL Prices Unchanged In January

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 31, 2022 | 05:03 PM

The sources say that the levy on diesel could go up to maintain the existing prices as the government scrambled to revive the International Monetary Funds (IMF) loan programme to pull the country out of the economic crisis.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2022) The federal government is expected to keep the petroleum prices for first fortnight of January 2023 unchanged.

The government took this decision amid downward trend in the international market as Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves were running out.

The reports suggested that Federal Minister Ishaq Dar would announce the decision on petrol prices on Saturday night after consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The existing petrol price is Rs214.80 per litre and it included Rs50 levy and Rs14 margin and other taxes. The ex-refinery price of diesel is Rs187 per litre and the government is receiving Rs30 in levy and Rs10 in other taxes, making its current price as Rs227.80 per litre.

