Open Menu

Federal Govt Decides To Shut Down 1,700 Loss-making Utility Stores

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 21, 2025 | 07:26 PM

Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-making utility stores

Senate Standing Committee has been informed that utility stores are included in government's privatization list

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2025) The Federal government on Friday decided to close 1,700 loss-making utility stores under its privatization plan.

The Senate Standing Committee meeting on Industries and Production, chaired by Senator Aon Abbas, was held, during which a detailed briefing was given on the future of the Utility Stores Corporation.

The committee was informed that the utility stores are included in the government's privatization list. However, the privatization process has been delayed due to the lack of an audit over the past two years.

The audit is now scheduled to be completed by August 2025.

It was revealed that there are currently over 3,200 utility stores nationwide, out of which 1,700 are operating at a loss and will be shut down.

After privatization, only 1,500 stores would remain operational, requiring staff, while the rest of the employees would be placed in the surplus pool.

According to the officials, the Utility Stores Corporation has 5,000 regular employees while nearly 6,000 work on contract and daily wages. The permanent employees would be transferred to the surplus pool whereas contract and daily-wage workers would not receive any severance package and would be laid off after privatization.

During the briefing, it was further disclosed that the monthly expenditure of the Utility Stores Corporation was Rs1.02 billion. However, with the closure of loss-making stores, this has been reduced to Rs520 million.

In just one month, losses have decreased by Rs220 million, bringing the total deficit down to Rs500 million.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate August Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA

Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA

24 seconds ago
 Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-makin ..

Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-making utility stores

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after ..

Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after Starlink receives NOC

10 minutes ago
 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days ..

'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days of continuous humanitarian gi ..

15 minutes ago
 Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed

Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed

1 hour ago
 DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' program ..

DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' programme for licencing social care p ..

2 hours ago
EU energy imports decline in 2024

EU energy imports decline in 2024

2 hours ago
 Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnosti ..

Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnostic services through mobile clin ..

2 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility inn ..

AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility innovations

2 hours ago
 EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific ..

EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T2 ..

Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T20I

3 hours ago
 Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unse ..

Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business