Federal Govt Delays Appointment Of NBP President

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 13, 2022 | 06:18 PM

Federal govt delays appointment of NBP President

The sources say that interviews of the candidates scheduled for today has been postponed for some day yet to be announced.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13th, 2022) The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) could not get its president so far as the Federal government delayed interviews of the candidates for the posts on Saturday.
The decision to fill the post of the president of the NBP met the same fate of delay in the appointment of Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).


The SBP currently does not have a permanent governor as Deputy Governor Murtaza Syed is running the affairs as the acting governor.
The sources seeking anonymity said that the interviews of the candidates for the post of NBP President were due on Saturday but these were delayed due to busy schedule of the finance minister.


They said that Khursheed Zafar is the strong candidate who could be the next president of National Bank of Pakistan.
Javed Qureshi, Sultan Naheed, Tariq Hassan Qureshi, Hassan Raza, Tahir Yaqoob, Farrukh Iqbal Khan, Tariq Jawed, Muhammad Abdullah Ahmed and Imran Sarwar are the other candidates in the race.


According to the sources, the finance ministry would schedule the interviews for some other day.
This delay is not new as Finance Minister Miftah Ismail had previously announced multiple deadlines to appoint the governor SBP, however, none of them materialized yet.
On July 21, Miftah Ismail said that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor would be appointed by next week.

