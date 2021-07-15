UrduPoint.com
Federal Govt Disburses Development Funds Of Rs 658 Billion In FY2020-21

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal Government has released Rs658.5 billion out of total allocation of Rs650 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects in the fiscal year 2020-21 under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The released funds include Rs425.7 billion for federal ministries, Rs166.68 billion for corporations, Rs37.06 billion for special areas, and Rs1.5 billion for the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA), according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

Similarly, Rs115.4 billion out of PSDP allocation of Rs118.67 billion was released for the National Highway Authority, Rs51.24 billion for the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC), and Rs71 billion out of Rs79.

38 billion was released for the for the Water Resources Division.

Likewise, Rs28.12 billion out of allocated fund of Rs22.49 billion was disbursed to the Higher education Commission, Rs323.7 million out of Rs323 million to the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

The Railways Division received development funds of Rs10.87 billion, the Interior Division Rs10.37 billion, and the National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Division Rs11.24 billion.

Similarly, the Revenue Division has got Rs8.96 billion, and the Cabinet DivisionRs24.11 billion. The government also released Rs23.4 billion out of PSDP allocation of Rs. 24.5 billion for development projects in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) andRs13.7 billion out of Rs15 billion for Gilgit Baltistan projects.

