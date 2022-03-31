UrduPoint.com

Federal Govt Disburses Development Funds Of Rs 575.95 Billion In 8 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Federal govt disburses development funds of Rs 575.95 billion in 8 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :The Federal Government has released Rs575.95 billion out of total allocation of Rs834 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects of the federal ministries and division in first eight months (July-Feb) of fiscal year 2021-22 under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The government also released Rs4.6 billion for the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA), according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

The detail shows that Rs 68.126 billion out of total allocation of Rs 68.154 billion have been disbursed for the Cabinet division, Rs 1.387 billion have been disbursed for Aviation Division, and Rs 48 million have been released for board of the Investment.

Similarly, the government disburses Rs 10.01 billion for Climate Change Division, Rs 1.

00 billion for Commerce Division, R 84 billion for communication division, and Rs 1.3 billion for Defense Division.

Likewise, the government also disbursed Rs 82.7 billion for Finance Division, Rs 432 million for Establishment Division, Rs 4.6 billion for Federal education and Professional Training Division, and Rs 24.4 billion for Higher Education Commission.

Housing and Works Division received Rs 14.3 billion out of total allocation of Rs 24.9 billion, Human Rights Division received Rs 154 million, Industries and Production Division Rs 1.6 billion, Information and Broadcasting Division received Rs 840 million.

The government also disbursed Rs 69.7 billion out of Rs 103 billion for Water Resource Division, Rs 17.76 billion for Railways Division, Rs 1.4 billion for Revenue Division, Rs 2.7 billion for Science and Technology Research Division and Rs 48 billion for Power Division.

