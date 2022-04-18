UrduPoint.com

Federal Govt Disburses Development Funds Of Rs 603 Billion In 9 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2022 | 02:19 PM

Federal govt disburses development funds of Rs 603 billion in 9 months

The Federal Government has released Rs603.5 billion out of total allocation of Rs900 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects of the federal ministries and division in first nine months (July-March) of fiscal year 2021-22 under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :The Federal Government has released Rs603.5 billion out of total allocation of Rs900 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects of the federal ministries and division in first nine months (July-March) of fiscal year 2021-22 under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The government also released Rs4.6 billion for the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA), according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

The detail shows that Rs 68.126 billion out of total allocation of Rs 68.154 billion have been disbursed for the Cabinet division, Rs 1.489 billion have been disbursed for Aviation Division, and Rs 48 million have been released for board of the Investment.

Similarly, the government disburses Rs 10.7 billion for Climate Change Division, Rs 1.

129 billion for Commerce Division, R 89.66 billion for communication division, and Rs 1.3 billion for Defense Division.

Likewise, the government also disbursed Rs 85.46 billion for Finance Division, Rs 480 million for Establishment Division, Rs 5.1 billion for Federal education and Professional Training Division, and Rs 24.4 billion for Higher Education Commission.

Housing and Works Division received Rs 14.95 billion out of total allocation of Rs 24.9 billion, Human Rights Division received Rs 167.2 million, Industries and Production Division Rs 1.75 billion, Information and Broadcasting Division received Rs 840 million.

The government also disbursed Rs 78.5 billion out of Rs 103 billion for Water Resource Division, Rs 17.76 billion for Railways Division, Rs 6.7 billion for Revenue Division, Rs 5.0 billion for Science and Technology Research Division and Rs 51.14 billion for Power Division.

