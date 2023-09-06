Open Menu

Federal Govt Going To Launch Crackdown Across Country Soon To Control Electricity Theft

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 06, 2023 | 03:34 PM

Federal Govt going to launch crackdown across country soon to control electricity theft

Minister for Power and Energy Muhammad Ali says there are ten distribution companies in Pakistan which are facing a total loss of 589 billion rupees annually.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 6th, 2023) The Federal government under the directives of the Prime Minister is going to launch crackdown across the country soon to control electricity theft.

Addressing a news conference flanked by Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi, Minister for Power and Energy Muhammad Ali said there are ten distribution companies in Pakistan which are facing a total loss of 589 billion rupees annually. He said power theft and nonpayment of electricity bills are the major causes of this huge loss.

The Minister said the government has planned a comprehensive three-pronged strategy to deal with the issue of power theft.

He said under this strategy, technology interventions will be made in the areas where electricity theft is 15 to 30 percent. Secondly, involvement of private sector will be ensure in the management where electricity theft is from 30 to 60 percent while enforcement will be ensured in the areas where power theft is more than 60 percent.

Giving details about the steps to be taken to stop power theft, Muhammad Ali said there is dire need of introducing reforms in the energy sector. He said the government is reviewing the performance of the board of Directors of power distribution companies and will bring change in their management.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology Electricity Muhammad Ali From Government Billion

Recent Stories

ADCB prices $650mn green bond to support UAE’s n ..

ADCB prices $650mn green bond to support UAE’s net-zero transition

7 minutes ago
 UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF launches its websi ..

UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF launches its website

7 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Bangladesh win toss, opt to ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 FPCCI coordinator terms COAS meeting with business ..

FPCCI coordinator terms COAS meeting with businessmen as breath of fresh air

2 hours ago
 PCB unveils 2023-24 men's five domestic cricket se ..

PCB unveils 2023-24 men's five domestic cricket season tournaments schedule

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan set to face Bangladesh tod ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan set to face Bangladesh today in opening Super 4 match

2 hours ago
Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Ban ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

2 hours ago
 Martyrs Of PN Helicopter Incident Laid To Rest As ..

Martyrs Of PN Helicopter Incident Laid To Rest As Per Military Honours And Tradi ..

2 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat participates in the Intern ..

OIC General Secretariat participates in the International Symposium on the “Hi ..

2 hours ago
 Preparations Underway to Host the 5th Islamic Conf ..

Preparations Underway to Host the 5th Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers in ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Unveils Major Optics, Computing, and Algorith ..

Vivo Unveils Major Optics, Computing, and Algorithm Technologies at vivo 2023 Im ..

2 hours ago
 COP28 delegation highlights impact of climate chan ..

COP28 delegation highlights impact of climate change on displaced communities in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business