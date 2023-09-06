Federal Govt going to launch crackdown across country soon to control electricity theft

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 6th, 2023) The Federal government under the directives of the Prime Minister is going to launch crackdown across the country soon to control electricity theft.

Addressing a news conference flanked by Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi, Minister for Power and Energy Muhammad Ali said there are ten distribution companies in Pakistan which are facing a total loss of 589 billion rupees annually. He said power theft and nonpayment of electricity bills are the major causes of this huge loss.

The Minister said the government has planned a comprehensive three-pronged strategy to deal with the issue of power theft.

He said under this strategy, technology interventions will be made in the areas where electricity theft is 15 to 30 percent. Secondly, involvement of private sector will be ensure in the management where electricity theft is from 30 to 60 percent while enforcement will be ensured in the areas where power theft is more than 60 percent.

Giving details about the steps to be taken to stop power theft, Muhammad Ali said there is dire need of introducing reforms in the energy sector. He said the government is reviewing the performance of the board of Directors of power distribution companies and will bring change in their management.