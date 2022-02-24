UrduPoint.com

Federal Govt. Introduces Revolutionary Reforms For Tax Payers: Haroon Masood

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 04:02 PM

Federal Govt. introduces revolutionary reforms for tax payers: Haroon Masood

Commissioner Inland Revenue (IR) Regional Tax Office (RTO) Abbottabad Haroon Masood on Thursday said the federal government had introduced revolutionary reforms for taxpayers

HARIUPR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Inland Revenue (IR) Regional Tax Office (RTO) Abbottabad Haroon Masood on Thursday said the federal government had introduced revolutionary reforms for taxpayers.

He expressed these views during his visit to the FBR office Haripur while talking to the staff members.

Haroon Masood said people of developed nations pay their taxes and other dues on priority while the tax evasion was a major cause of non-development of our country which needed immediate attention.

The Regional Tax Commissioner said our staff was working hard to achieve the targets.

On the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Tax Ahsan Jameel briefed the RTO about performance of the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) Haripur office.

Haroon Masson showed satisfaction over the performance and directed to improve it.

He also ordered to facilitate the industrialists of Hattar Industrial Estate (HIE) and to take measures for resolve their issues.

