Federal govt signs agreement of worth Rs 442b with Chinese Co, FWO

(@fidahassanain)

The accord covers construction of diversion system, main dam, access bridge and 21 megawatt Tangir Hydropower project.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 14th, 2020) The Federal government signed a contract of Rs. 442 billion, with a Chinese company and Frontier Works Organization (FWO) for construction of Diamer-Bhasha dam.

The contract covered construction of a diversion system, main dam, access bridge and 21 megawatt Tangir hydropower project.

The eight million acre feet reservoir with 272 meter height would be the tallest roller compact concrete dam in the world.

The dam would have 6.4 MAF usable water storage capacity and it would help alleviate acute irrigation shortage caused by siltation of existing reservoirs.

The completion of project would increase country's storage capacity from 30 to 48 days and would add 4500 megawatt of additional electricity to the national grid.