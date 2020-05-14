UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Govt Signs Agreement Of Worth Rs 442b With Chinese Co, FWO

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:38 AM

Federal govt signs agreement of worth Rs 442b with Chinese Co, FWO

The accord covers construction of diversion system, main dam, access bridge and 21 megawatt Tangir Hydropower project.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 14th, 2020) The Federal government signed a contract of Rs. 442 billion, with a Chinese company and Frontier Works Organization (FWO) for construction of Diamer-Bhasha dam.

The contract covered construction of a diversion system, main dam, access bridge and 21 megawatt Tangir hydropower project.

The eight million acre feet reservoir with 272 meter height would be the tallest roller compact concrete dam in the world.

The dam would have 6.4 MAF usable water storage capacity and it would help alleviate acute irrigation shortage caused by siltation of existing reservoirs.

The completion of project would increase country's storage capacity from 30 to 48 days and would add 4500 megawatt of additional electricity to the national grid.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage World Electricity Water China Company Dam From Government FWO Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 775 deaths after 35, 793 cases of ..

13 minutes ago

FDI registers upward trend in Pakistan owing to ne ..

21 minutes ago

Typhoon forces risky evacuations in virus-hit Phil ..

21 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 May 2020

1 hour ago

Virus crisis adds to woes of Africa's oil producer ..

21 minutes ago

Wave of COVID-19 bankruptcies poses next threat to ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.