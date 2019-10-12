Federal govt to finance cost of provision of gas and electricity to FIEDMC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal government will finance the cost of provision of gas and electricity besides ensuring uninterrupted supply to all projects of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) including Allama Iqbal Industrial City to boost economic activities in the country.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal government will finance the cost of provision of gas and electricity besides ensuring uninterrupted supply to all projects of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) including Allama Iqbal Industrial City to boost economic activities in the country.

FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq while talking to a group of industrialists and investors here at FIEDMC camp office Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan during a meeting directed the concerned authorities to ensure effective collaboration between federal and provincial governments on early operationalization of special economic zones".

He further said the government is committed to offer maximum facilities to overseas investors and similarly, local manufacturers, industrialists and investors would be provided equal opportunities and a level playing field, said a news release.

He said the government was well aware of concerns of the business community and he stressed that there was a dire need to increase interaction at all levels.

Mian Kashif said the situation on the economic front was not as bad as being portrayed by some quarters, adding that the government was taking appropriate measures to stabilize the economy as it believed that economic revolution in the country could only be possible through trade promotion and all possible support to export sector was being extended to achieve optimum growth.

He also elaborated on the aims of the new Allama Iqbal Industrial City which would increase trade balance, employment and investment through service provision, job creation and effective administration, in keeping with the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the government is committed to provide ease of doing business for foreign investors and also global competitiveness for Multinational Companies (MNCs).

Pakistan had offered a big incentive package to foreign investors in order to gear up its economy and attract FDI in a large volume "Investment incentives in Pakistan are diverse and highly business friendly.

Mian Kashif suggested that Pakistani investors should go for joint ventures with foreign investors to learn the international best practices of managerial skills and technology.