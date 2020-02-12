(@FahadShabbir)

Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday said that federal government's Rs 10 billion mega package would ensure greater relief to price-hike stricken people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday said that Federal government's Rs 10 billion mega package would ensure greater relief to price-hike stricken people.

He also termed the decision regarding opening up of 2,000 new youth centres as a welcoming and public-friendly step. He said in a media statement issued here that it would not only provide essential items on subsidized rates to the common man but also help create thousands of jobs.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said the Punjab government took effective measures to overcome inflation and provide relief to the masses.

'Hari Qeemat Punjab App' had been launched in five big cities - Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad and Gujranwala for home delivery service of essential items including fruit and vegetables on government rates, he added.

The minister made it clear that effective crackdown would continue against illegal profiteers and hoarders and mafias creating artificial flour and sugar crisis. "Mafias who ruined peace and comfort of the masses do not deserve any leniency and PTI government will go to every extent to alleviate problems of the masses," he vowed.